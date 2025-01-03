Although cold and breezy, the rain held off for the most part when the Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race activities were held.

The number of entries was the same as last year with 120 participants and once again, the Inclusive Race generated a large amount of interest and support.

The Inclusive Race gives young adults with learning and physical disabilities the opportunity to participate. They were all partnered by members of the gym and local fitness centre, The Barn.

The Open Race was won for the third consecutive time by James Leiper and Robert Holt. Like last year, the time was affected by the conditions with the winning time of seven minutes and two seconds being 13 seconds and 42 seconds slower than their winning 2024 and 2023 times respectively.

The Ladies Race was won by Lucy and Annabel Cardno in a very respectable time of nine minutes and 25 seconds.

The Inclusive Race was won by Charlie Fretwell, who was partnered by Rosie Carr, and the Junior Race was won by brothers William and Edward Grace.

The wheelbarrows are sponsored by local businesses and individuals and these funds, together with entry fees, programme sales and bucket collections, are split equally between St Oswald’s Hospice and Tynedale Hospice at Home.

Should anyone wish to sponsor a wheelbarrow for the 2026 Wheelbarrow Race, please call Andy Lawson on 07989 355557 or email [email protected]

1 . Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race 2025 The start of the Open Race. Photo: Colin Morgan – leisurepics.co.uk

2 . Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race 2025 Action from the Junior Race. Photo: Colin Morgan – leisurepics.co.uk

3 . Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race 2025 The Inclusive Race gives young adults with learning and physical disabilities the opportunity to participate. They were all partnered by members of the gym and local fitness centre, The Barn. Photo: Colin Morgan – leisurepics.co.uk

4 . Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race 2025 Some of the participants wore fancy dress. Photo: Colin Morgan – leisurepics.co.uk