Frankie Simpson's winning picture of Amble harbour.

As part of its summer programme, the Amble Youth Project launched a photography competition in partnership with the Amble Links Coastal Holiday Park, owned by holiday home park operator, Park Leisure.

The idea was to encourage young people to experiment with a variety of camera equipment and capture the idyllic scenery surrounding Amble.

The Amble Youth Project charity has been providing important leisure and education facilities to local young people for almost two decades and relies solely on donations to fund its operations. The project currently works with 52 young people but expects to expand to 80 over the summer months as it welcomes extra funding to support its offering.

Taking the top spot from the competition was Frankie Simpson, aged 11, whose photo showcased an array of boats reflecting off the water in the Amble Harbour Village.

The composition of the image really stood out amongst the other entries, meaning Frankie was named the lucky winner of a family holiday at one of Park Leisure’s five stunning UK parks.

He said: "I'm over the moon with it, I can't believe I won. I took hundreds of photos in the competition, and it was great fun.”

Two runners-up in the competition also received prizes. Eight-year-old Shannay Ugwu’s entry featured a beautiful landscape of a sunset over Amble. She won a £100 Amazon gift voucher.

And a close up shot of a starfish found on the beach by Nina Baxter, aged 9 and Issy Dunn, aged 8, also won a runners-up prize. Both receive a £50 Amazon voucher.

There were more than 25 entries.

Brian Docherty, general manager at Park Leisure’s Amble Links Park, said: “We were thrilled to have so many fantastic entries to the Amble Youth Project photography competition and seeing how creative all the young people are.

“Huge congratulations to our winner, Frankie, what a stunning photograph, we loved those reflections on the water! We can’t wait to welcome you and your family along to one of our holiday parks, where hopefully you’ll get the chance to take some more amazing photographs.”

Park Leisure also made a £5,000 donation to the Amble Youth Project earlier in the summer alongside a pledge of further long-term support for the charity.