Window display to celebrate Berwick's fishing history
Led by Community Connector Becki Cooper, the Lasting Impressions project has been inspired by the Berwick Old Bridge’s 400th anniversary and one of the town’s oldest trades.
The team, including a number of volunteers, have visited the archives, chatted to local fishermen and engaged with fishing groups and interested individuals.
The result of their research can now be seen shown on a loop film on screen in the old Iceland shop window on Marygate, alongside objects from Berwick Museum and Art Gallery, Berwick Civic Society and Norham History Society.
Becki said: “The fishing heritage window will be on display from now until the end of the summer holidays. It is completely free, so come along and take a look!
“If people would like to get in touch with us about this display, our email is [email protected] – or we can be found at Berwick Museum and Art Gallery, in the Clock Block of Berwick Barracks.”
Once a busy port with many thriving fisheries, Berwick was a centre for the salmon industry.
Traditionally, fishermen would row out into the River Tweed in flat wooden boats named ‘cobles’ equipped with nets to encircle the fish.
For more information about the Lasting Impressions project, go to https://museumsnorthumberland.org.uk/project/lasting-impressions-berwick
