An annual donation from the Fallago Rig windfarm in Berwickshire will enable life-saving search and rescue services to continue across the Scottish Borders for years to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its board of directors recently presented the first such donation to the Borders Search and Rescue Unit.

The windfarm is operated by EDF power solutions UK and Federated Hermes Infrastructure, and is located on land owned by the Roxburghe Estates in the Lammermuir Hills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the annual donation to the unit, a community benefit continues to make significant impact locally with more than £2million now awarded to over 175 projects across the Scottish Borders and the parish of Gifford since the 48-turbine site was commissioned in May 2013.

Representatives of the various parties come together for a photograph to mark the annual donation to the unit.

The team at the site work closely with the unit through regular exercises. The annual donation of £5,000 for the rest of the lifetime of the project, around the next 12 years, will also provide security of funds to the service that is a lifeline for many hillwalkers, climbers, cyclists, farmers, gamekeepers and remote workers across the area who are lost or injured every year.

On average, the volunteers receive 30 call outs per year, which includes assisting the police with missing person inquiries as well as resilience and community assistance during storms and other severe weather.

As it is a voluntary organisation, the fundraising burden for the shortfall for kit and sufficient PPE falls upon volunteers and this requires the commitment of further time and resources to make this happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Cutter, asset manager, EDF power solutions UK, said: “The Fallago Rig Board is delighted to be able to make this lasting contribution to Borders Search and Rescue.

“They are an integral part of the community here and provide invaluable services through its dedicated volunteers, year-round, in all weathers.”

Grant Rawlinson, chairman of Borders Search and Rescue, said: “We are extremely grateful to EDF power solutions UK and Hermes Investment Management for what is a significant piece of funding for our team. This will make a real and immediate difference to our operations.

“The annual nature of the donation is particularly appreciated as it gives us an element of security to continue to provide our life-saving services across the Borders for many years.”