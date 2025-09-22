Windfarm’s annual donation provides boost to Borders Search and Rescue Unit
Its board of directors recently presented the first such donation to the Borders Search and Rescue Unit.
The windfarm is operated by EDF power solutions UK and Federated Hermes Infrastructure, and is located on land owned by the Roxburghe Estates in the Lammermuir Hills.
In addition to the annual donation to the unit, a community benefit continues to make significant impact locally with more than £2million now awarded to over 175 projects across the Scottish Borders and the parish of Gifford since the 48-turbine site was commissioned in May 2013.
The team at the site work closely with the unit through regular exercises. The annual donation of £5,000 for the rest of the lifetime of the project, around the next 12 years, will also provide security of funds to the service that is a lifeline for many hillwalkers, climbers, cyclists, farmers, gamekeepers and remote workers across the area who are lost or injured every year.
On average, the volunteers receive 30 call outs per year, which includes assisting the police with missing person inquiries as well as resilience and community assistance during storms and other severe weather.
As it is a voluntary organisation, the fundraising burden for the shortfall for kit and sufficient PPE falls upon volunteers and this requires the commitment of further time and resources to make this happen.
Ellie Cutter, asset manager, EDF power solutions UK, said: “The Fallago Rig Board is delighted to be able to make this lasting contribution to Borders Search and Rescue.
“They are an integral part of the community here and provide invaluable services through its dedicated volunteers, year-round, in all weathers.”
Grant Rawlinson, chairman of Borders Search and Rescue, said: “We are extremely grateful to EDF power solutions UK and Hermes Investment Management for what is a significant piece of funding for our team. This will make a real and immediate difference to our operations.
“The annual nature of the donation is particularly appreciated as it gives us an element of security to continue to provide our life-saving services across the Borders for many years.”