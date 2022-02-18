WIN fantastic Vera DVD
Two new Vera DVDs have been released, and we have some to give away.
The first four episodes of Series 11 are now available on two separate DVDs and if you would like to add them to your own personal collection, all you have to do is answer the simple question below.
Vera stars renowned actress Brenda Blethyn,who plays the unorthodox but brilliant Detetctive Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope. Whether crossing the Tyne on the trail of a brutal inner-city murder, or braving the stark natural beauty of Northumberland National Park to follow in the footsteps of her unfortunate victim, she brings her usual brand of searing insight, caustic wit and fearless detection to cases involving family betrayals, toxic obsessions and dark secrets.
To win the two DVDs, pick an answer to the following question: What vehicle does Vera drive?
1) Mazda CX
2) Land Rover Defender
3) Ford Galaxy
4) Land Rover
Email your answer to [email protected] Prizes courtesy of ITV Studios.