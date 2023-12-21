Win a weekend in Northumberland at Harry Potter themed hotel with family pass to Lilidorei and The Alnwick Garden
The app features a number of offers to be redeemed in-store, as well as restaurant discounts and exclusive access to a special competition to win a weekend in Alnwick.
All you have to do is download the app, redeem one of the offers in-store, and you will be automatically entered for the chance to win two nights at Hallow and Crux (for up to a family of four), a £100 voucher at The Dirty Bottles pub, and a family day pass to The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei.
The app gives details of attractions including Alnwick Castle and The Alnwick Garden, cosy pubs and restaurants with open fires such as the ‘cursed’ Dirty Bottles pub and the Black Swan, delis serving locally sourced treats such as Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food and The Cheese Room, and boutique stores such as Hotspur 1364, Robinson’s, Ruby Tuesdays and many more.
Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “We are thrilled to have launched the Visit Northumberland app and to be able to promote Alnwick’s outstanding businesses to our visitors in an interactive and user-friendly way.
"This is just the beginning for the app, which will continue to develop and promote other towns and villages in Northumberland, guiding visitors on the best of the county and what to do once you’re here.”
Step into Alnwick is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund with the North of Tyne Combined Authority as the lead authority.