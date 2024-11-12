All dressed up for Christmas!

​We thought we would make our Christmas fundraiser fun for everyone this year and want as many of you as possible to get involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’d like to see all the lovely pictures of your beloved pooches in their fancy dress – and it can be any theme at all.

It’s just £5 to enter, payable via the Donate page on our website, to be in with a chance of winning the amazing prize of a three-night stay for two people, including one medium/large dog or two small dogs, in the beautiful Grooms Cottage, near Morpeth. The amazing prize is worth more than £400.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second prize will be a doggy hamper, with nine runners-up receiving doggy stockings bursting with goodies. So get snapping and help make a difference in the life of a rescue dog. Add your pictures under the post on Northumberland Dog Rescue’s Facebook page, or email them to [email protected]

Enter a picture of your fancy dress pooch into the Northumberland Dog Rescue competition to win a three-night stay.

The competition runs until December 21, 2024.

THE FIRST PRIZE Grooms Cottage, near Morpeth, is a charming, four-star, ground-floor-only cottage, ideal for singles or couples, with more-than-dog-friendly accommodation.

It has a fully-enclosed, private, south-facing garden, with lovely views, furniture and BBQ. Woodland walks are quite literally on your doorstep and the nearest beach is only four miles away. It is within easy reach of all Northumberland attractions. The holiday cottage opened on August 1 this year and has received five-star reviews since. Facilities include free wifi, bedding, towels, dogs go free, welcome hamper, doggy hamper and double bedroom.

Prize to be taken between January 2025 and the end of March 2025 (excluding New Year and Easter). Or November 2025 to end of March 2026. Other dates may be possible but not guaranteed. Competition closing date: December 21, 2024.

This is the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]