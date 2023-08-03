The charity’s summer fundraising challenge – 50 Miles For Animals – is taking place throughout the month of August.

Whether on foot, in water, on wheels or on horseback, to name just a few, it allows people to be as creative as they can to raise money for the RSPCA and it can be done in one go or in parts during August.

Lucy Green and Kirsty Keogh-Laws live in Northumberland and Helen Bestwick lives in North Tyneside. They are being joined by Jaqui Miller, who is currently in Lincoln.

The four women enjoy getting active together on their days off.

Kirsty, Jaqui and Helen are set to clock up their miles by running, whilst Lucy intends to smash her target by cycling.

Helen said: “We’re really excited to be taking part in 50 Miles for Animals – not only to raise money to support the amazing animal welfare work we and our colleagues carry out day in day out, but also because we’re good mates who already enjoy getting active together on our days off so for us it’s going to be great fun.

“We’d welcome sponsorship at https://rspca.enthuse.com/pf/team-northumbria from anyone who believes in the work of the RSPCA and wants to help.

“If the four of us inspectors taking on this challenge encourages even just a few people to get involved too and sign-up to take part and raise money as well, then that’s amazing.”