A delegation of visitors from Alnwick’s twin town Voerde are being given a VIP experience this week as they see the sights, sounds and tastes that the town has to offer.

The Mayor of Alnwick, Councillor Geoff Watson, and his colleagues from Alnwick Town Council are escorting the German visitors throughout their four day visit.

The highlight of the group’s tour on Tuesday was meeting the Duke of Northumberland at Alnwick Castle where a Friendship Charter was signed reaffirming the twinning and marking the good will between the residents of the two towns.

Cllr Watson said: “Alnwick and Voerde were twinned in 1979 and since then there have been many exchange visits and lifelong friendships have been established. This week we want to confirm that link between the two towns and establish new connections. It is my pleasure to give Burgermeister Dirk Haarmann and his colleagues Ulrike Schwarz and Bert Mölleken a tour of the best the town has to offer.

A Friendship Charter has been signed by representatives from Alnwick and its German twin town of Voerde. Picture: Jane Coltman

“We will be looking at the history of Alnwick with visits to the castle, the Hotspur statue and St Michael’s Church and also visit two of Alnwick’s major employers that are experts with the latest technology – Quotient Sciences and MSP.

“Culture and leisure will be included when we visit Alnwick Playhouse, Barter Books, Alnwick Garden and The Treehouse.

“Of course we have an amazing selection of regional food and drink in the region and our German friends will experience this during a tasting session at Taste of Northumbria and at a variety of lunch and evening meal destinations.

