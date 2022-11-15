A closing down sale to clear all stock is now underway at department store Wilkies, which has been trading from 57 Marygate for just over three years.

The Scottish family-owned fashion, footwear and kitchenware retailer blamed high running costs, combined with a drop in footfall post Covid-19 pandemic.

Six staff are expected to lose their jobs.

Wilkies owner and managing director Karen Forret said: “We opened Berwick in the summer before lockdown and sadly we just didn’t have the chance to build momentum in sales before Covid closures, and with extra pressures on household incomes during the current cost-of-living crisis, footfall is unlikely to improve.

“Sadly, we cannot continue to operate in stores where costs are higher than sales and must use all of our efforts to ensure we can navigate the rest of the business through the current exceptionally tough trading environment.

“The decision to close our Berwick store has not been taken lightly and, in fact, we gave it an extra summer to see if we could build sales. We are deeply saddened to be leaving the premises at 57 Marygate.

“I would like to thank our wonderful team – the closure is not a reflection on their efforts. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time and we will look to offer roles where we have them in other stores.

