The Cross River Gorilla Project (CRGP) WildWalk started at Berwick Railway Station and crossed the River Tweed to meet with town Mayor John Robertson and Mayoress Anne Robertson and hear about the important role biodiversity plays to both local industry and the local community.

It then followed a coastal route towards Holy Island and ended with a picnic on Cocklawburn beach.

The activity also included talks by experts on the way such as ecologist Steve Betts, geologist Susie Daniels and natural historian John Daniels.

The Cross River Gorilla Project WildWalk on Cocklawburn beach.

John Daniels, CRGP chairman, said: “We are trying to think globally about the challenges of climate change and species extinction, and we were thrilled to see so many people joining us on the WildWalk to help make a difference.

“Connecting people to their own local biodiversity opens the door to interest in worldwide biodiversity and the changes within this landscape that directly contribute to species extinction.

“Together, we can carve a path for the Cross River gorilla to ensure they will have a future.”

CRGP is further supported by Newcastle University. Students from the School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, Marine Biology and the School of Media, Culture and Heritage have been working together with the charity to help organise the event – including carrying out research into the Cross River gorilla and preparing engagement activities for the day.