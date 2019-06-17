Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association celebrate 15 years of charity work
Motorcycling Freemasons all around England and Wales simultaneously took timeout to raise a toast to celebrate 15 years of riding and raising funds for charity.
By Sian Cripps
Monday, 17 June, 2019, 11:37
The first chapter of the Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association was formed 15 years ago and now there are 15 chapters and more than 1,000 members nationwide.
Collectively the association raises and donates around £50,000 per year to charity and good causes.
Northumberland Widows Sons rode to the Masons Arms in Warkworth to celebrate, with everyone raising a glass at 3pm in conjunction with their biking brothers around the country.
The event was organised by national chairman and Northumberland Widows Son Peter Younger.
Visit www.widowssons.org.uk