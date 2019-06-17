Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association celebrate 15 years of charity work

Motorcycling freemasons all around England and Wales simultaneously took timeout to raise a toast to celebrate 15 years of riding and raising funds for charity.

The first chapter of the Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association was formed 15 years ago and now there are 15 chapters and in excess of 1000 members nationwide.

Collectively the association raises and donates around £50,000 per year to charity and good causes.

Northumberland Widows Sons rode to the Masons Arms in Warkworth to celebrate the special occasion in the history of the association with everyone raising a glass at 3pm in conjunction with their biking brothers around the country.

The event was organised by National Chairman and Northumberland Widows Son Peter Younger.

He said: “It was a very special moment at 3pm as Widows Sons stopped what they were doing to celebrate our anniversary. Wherever possible, our members met in a pub with a masonic connection and enjoyed a soft drink or shandy.

“Later this year we are celebrating our 15th anniversary in Lichfield with more than 500 members attending with invited guests from all over the world. We will also be donating a cheque for £1500 to the Masonic Charitable Foundation as a symbolic amount.”

For more information visit www.widowssons.org.uk