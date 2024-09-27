Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shuttle bus service to Hadston has been arranged during the temporary closure of Widdrington Co-op.

The Hadston House minibus is being introduced as part of the team's social inclusion work in the local community.

It has been organised with the help of Druridge Bay ward councillor Scott Dickinson who was concerned some residents would struggle to access key services such as the Post Office.

He said: “I am delighted to share that an agreement has been finalised for a Friday shuttle service from the Widdrington Co-op car park to Hadston House.

Cllr Scott Dickinson at Widdrington Co-op.

"This service will provide residents with access to the Community Cafe, the Community Pantry, Hadston Co-op, and Hadston Post Office, along with all the shops located in Hadston Precinct while Widdrington Co-op is temporarily closed.

"The Hadston House minibus will leave from the Widdrington Co-op car park at 12 noon and return at 1.30pm. If you have any questions or would like to let us know you will be joining, please contact the office at 01670 761537.”

If the service proves popular an additional day might be added.

The Widdrington Co-op and Post Office is scheduled to reopen on November 14.

Renovation work is being carried out which will see it extended into the garages to the rear, creating additional retail space.

Widdrington Co-op is offering a pop-up shop during the day to provide residents with essential items.