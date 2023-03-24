News you can trust since 1854
Widdrington Station school's food bank support to get boost from MP

A new club at Grange View First School in Widdrington Station discussed their work in the community with a well-known politician.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:19 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 17:19 GMT
Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP with teacher Lyndsey Conroy and Grange View First School pupils.
In a visit to the school, Anne-Marie Trevelyan talked about life at Westminster and invited questions from the Key Stage 2 pupils.

Teacher Lyndsey Conroy, who leads Grange View’s ‘courageous advocacy’ activities, said: “We told her about how the children are helping to raise awareness of the Widdrington Station and Stobswood Food Bank at the nearby Widdi Welcomes.

“They organised some fundraising themselves and went along to the food bank to help unpack donations onto shelves.

“We’ve called it the ‘save the world’ club to get them thinking about important issues and the first one we’re looking at is poverty. But we did not want to ignore our local area, so we all felt it was important to help the food bank as not many people know about it.

“Ms Trevelyan said she would raise awareness of what they are doing across her constituency.”

Anne-Marie Trevelyan