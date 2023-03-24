Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP with teacher Lyndsey Conroy and Grange View First School pupils.

In a visit to the school, Anne-Marie Trevelyan talked about life at Westminster and invited questions from the Key Stage 2 pupils.

Teacher Lyndsey Conroy, who leads Grange View’s ‘courageous advocacy’ activities, said: “We told her about how the children are helping to raise awareness of the Widdrington Station and Stobswood Food Bank at the nearby Widdi Welcomes.

“They organised some fundraising themselves and went along to the food bank to help unpack donations onto shelves.

“We’ve called it the ‘save the world’ club to get them thinking about important issues and the first one we’re looking at is poverty. But we did not want to ignore our local area, so we all felt it was important to help the food bank as not many people know about it.