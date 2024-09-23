Widdrington man who received kidney transplant backs organ donation appeal

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 14:37 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 14:39 BST
More than 500 people from Northumberland have received a transplant in the 30 years since the NHS Organ Donor Register was created.

Among them is Graeme Appleby, 66, a retired agricultural engineer from Widdrington, who received a kidney transplant in 1994.

He was diagnosed with kidney failure when he was 34 years old, but a cause was never found.

Due to his condition daily activities became impossible as his symptoms included a continuous bad taste in his mouth, severe headaches, and cramps in the back of his leg.

It is 30 years since Graeme Appleby received a kidney transplant.

Since the transplant Graeme has been able to enjoy life with his wife Kerry by going travelling, regular exercise (he walks five miles a day) as well as being able to enjoy his food again.

He has also participated at many British Transplant Games as well as a World Transplant Games in Hungary.

Graeme says: “When I found out I needed a transplant it was like a hammer blow. It knocks the wind out of your sails because there’s a lot to process but you have to deal with it very quickly.

"When I got the call, I felt excitement and some trepidation. We had a bag packed ready to jump into the car and go. The transplant gives you your life back – you more or less get to live a normal life again.

“You can never repay your donor and their family, I’m so grateful. They have given me 30 years of life (and counting). How do you thank someone for something like that? I would say thank you for everything. Anything I can say is never enough.”

Some 25 people in the county – and more than 1,000 across the region – are currently waiting for a transplant.

NHS Blood and Transplant is calling for people to register their organ donation decision this Organ Donation Week (September 23-29).

“Stop thinking about it and sign the register. It’s a no brainer,” said Graeme. “You’ve got to ask yourself if you need a new organ would you accept one? If so, sign it.

"It's a happy coincidence that the Organ Donor register turns 30 the same year as my kidney transplant. It's great that they are both still going well.”

To register visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.

