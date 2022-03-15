WI donation to Berwick RNLI

Cheque presentation from members of Norham WI to Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI.

The group’s representative, secretary Susan Thorburn, came along to the station last week whilst the lifeboat crew were training.

She presented a cheque £115 to Helmsman Michael Percy, who accepted it on behalf of the station.

Susan said: “We held a Soup and Sandwich event and decided to split the monies raised to three local charities, Berwick RNLI being one of them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On behalf of the Norham Women’s Institute, we would like to say a very big thank you for the valuable service you provide to our local community and wish you all best wishes for the future.”

Michael said: “On behalf of all the station, we thank the ladies for their kind donation.

“The RNLI is a voluntary service and to keep saving lives at sea we depend, more so now because of Covid-19, heavily on donations from the public due to being unable in the last two years to fundraise.