Why we are writing a love story to Northumberland - and how you can get involved

Today we are launching our #Loveyour campaign to celebrate the amazing businesses, people, places, events and quirks which make Northumberland so special.

And we are asking you to share your Northumberland favourites with us - and the rest of the county.

The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual ‘Journalism Matters’ week and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to our community as we focus on everything from amazing pubs to top notch chippies, from the most beautiful walks to family favourite attractions that make Northumberland - and the wider North East - such a fantastic place to live.

Our reporters are out and about experiencing the community afresh and reporting back but we also need you to share your top local tips. If you #Loveyour - we want to know what and why.

Help is celebrate Northumberland through our #Loveyour campaign.

From perennial favourites, such as The Alnwick Garden and Bamburgh Castle, to new attractions such as Lilidorei and Ad Gefrin distillery and Anglo-Saxon Museum, we’ll be sharing our favourites with you.

Ian Smith, editor of the Northumberland Gazette, Berwick Advertiser, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, said: “Visitors are always wowed by Northumberland, whether it’s the wild beauty of its coastline and countryside, its historic market towns and villages or the peace and tranquillity that adds so much to the quality of life.

"Sometimes, as a resident, it’s all to easy to take that for granted. There is so much to love about living and working here and that’s why we’d like you to join us in celebrating our #Loveyour campaign.”

We want to hear exactly what it is you love about Northumberland. You can email me on [email protected]

You can also submit your own article about something that makes this county special to you in your own words or via video - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit