Whitley Warriors ice hockey team kits junior squad out with new new shirts thanks to donation

Junior members of an ice hockey team have been supplied new shirts by a Northumberland Freemasons fund to ensure they can continue to compete.

By Craig Buchan
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:16 BST

Whitley Warriors, based in Whitley Bay, have over 80 junior members in five different age groups, who play in a league against teams across the country.

The squad includes five children who have relocated from Ukraine following the war, three adopted and fostered children, and six children with special educational needs.

The team was in need of new shirts that met league requirements so that they could continue to compete, so Northumberland Freemasons, through the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund, stepped in with a donation of £2,600.

Norman West with some of the Whitley Warriors.
Norman West with some of the Whitley Warriors.
Head coach Gary Wood said “We have been raising funds over the last year to help and support those families who are struggling at the moment due to the current financial situation.

“We also need to help those young children continue with their love of this sport in any way we can by being a caring organisation.

“The help and support which has been given by the freemasons of Northumberland has made a huge difference to these young people’s lives and we were delighted when the freemason could help with this purchase.”

The kit features each player’s name and number on the back.

Fund trustee Norman West said: “The Richard Henry Holmes Fund was very keen to support this group of dedicated young people who needed new tops.

“We were also very pleased when the logo of Northumberland Freemasons was printed on the backs of the jerseys, which will be on show when the teams play in stadiums all around Great Britain.”

