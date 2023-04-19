Whitley Warriors, based in Whitley Bay, have over 80 junior members in five different age groups, who play in a league against teams across the country.

The squad includes five children who have relocated from Ukraine following the war, three adopted and fostered children, and six children with special educational needs.

The team was in need of new shirts that met league requirements so that they could continue to compete, so Northumberland Freemasons, through the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund, stepped in with a donation of £2,600.

Head coach Gary Wood said “We have been raising funds over the last year to help and support those families who are struggling at the moment due to the current financial situation.

“We also need to help those young children continue with their love of this sport in any way we can by being a caring organisation.

“The help and support which has been given by the freemasons of Northumberland has made a huge difference to these young people’s lives and we were delighted when the freemason could help with this purchase.”

The kit features each player’s name and number on the back.

Fund trustee Norman West said: “The Richard Henry Holmes Fund was very keen to support this group of dedicated young people who needed new tops.