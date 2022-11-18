Friends of Brierdene received the British-grown Rowan as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy planting initiative.

The tree is one of over 300 distributed in the late Queen’s name and delivered in a cyphered pot.

Lieutenant General Robin Brims planted the tree at the upper Brierdene in Whitley Bay at a ceremony on Wednesday, November 16.

Lt. General Robin Brims and Norma Redfearn, Mayor of North Tyneside, with Friends of Brierdene volunteers at the tree planting ceremony

He said: “We hope this tree in the late Queen’s name will serve as inspiration for tree planting within your community and encourage care for trees which already exist.”

Volunteers, local councillors, and North Tyneside Mayor Norma Redfearn were also at the ceremony.

Friends of Brierdene volunteer and conservation coordinator Steve Stone said: “We are honoured to be chosen to receive this special tree.