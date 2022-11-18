Whitley Bay volunteers Friends of Brierdene recieve Queen’s Green Canopy tree
Whitley Bay volunteers have received a tree as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Friends of Brierdene received the British-grown Rowan as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy planting initiative.
The tree is one of over 300 distributed in the late Queen’s name and delivered in a cyphered pot.
Lieutenant General Robin Brims planted the tree at the upper Brierdene in Whitley Bay at a ceremony on Wednesday, November 16.
He said: “We hope this tree in the late Queen’s name will serve as inspiration for tree planting within your community and encourage care for trees which already exist.”
Volunteers, local councillors, and North Tyneside Mayor Norma Redfearn were also at the ceremony.
Friends of Brierdene volunteer and conservation coordinator Steve Stone said: “We are honoured to be chosen to receive this special tree.
“The conservation of Brierdene wildlife site has been managed by our volunteers for almost 20 years and this will now be a part of our own legacy.”