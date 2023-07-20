(Left to right) David, Oliver and Adam at the Wall of Hope at Imperial College in December 2018. The Adam’s dash team at the Eiffel Tower in Paris after completing their ride, July 2022. (Photos submitted by Brain Tumour Research).

David Bradford, 55, is raising the money after his son, Adam Bradford, died from a grade four anaplastic oligodendroglioma brain tumour when he was just 27, in December 2019.

David set off on his 650-mile journey on Friday, July 14 and on Monday he dropped into the headquarters of Brain Tumour Research, the charity he is raising money for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: “I was just blown away as I came up the hill and saw everyone from Brain Tumour Research in their pink t-shirts welcoming me, that was just phenomenal.

David Bradford (front centre) at Brain Tumour Research (Photo by Brain Tumour Research).

“My mum and Adam’s grandmother, Janet Young, died from the same type of brain tumour as Adam when she was just 57. It’s such a devastating disease. This ride is part of Adam’s legacy; where a group of people have come together to raise money for this cause.

“Some never knew Adam but were just so moved by his story and what he achieved. We know so little Government funding goes to brain tumours, it’s a mere fraction of national cancer spend. Brain tumours need parity with other forms of cancer so we can get closer to better treatments and ultimately finding a cure.”

After visiting Milton Keynes, David continued towards London where he will meet up with eight friends, and David and his Team Adam companions were due to set off from the capital to France yesterday (Wednesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Newcastle to London is 330 miles, and actually slightly further than London to Paris. I wanted to add this extra twist in the hope that people will continue to sponsor me for this important cause.”

David and Adam cycling the Grand Canyon in Oct 2017 for Brain Tumour Research (Photo submitted by Brain Tumour Research).

Since Adam’s diagnosis, his family became keen supporters of Brain Tumour Research and have raised nearly £30,000 to help find a cure.

In October 2017, Adam and David cycled 300 miles from America’s Grand Canyon to Las Vegas, and in July 2022, David and six friends cycled 320 miles from London to Paris.

David is also campaigning alongside Brain Tumour Research to help reach 100,000 signatures on its petition to increase research funding, in the hope of prompting a parliamentary debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’ve signed the petition and encourage others to because money is so important; without it, there is no research. The Government needs to invest much more into brain tumours because so much is still unknown about them. It is so frustrating; if there are other treatments, they should be on the NHS. Something must be done to improve the situation.”

David and Adam by the Newcastle-Gateshead Millennium Bridge. (Photo submitted by Brain Tumour Research).

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: “We are very grateful to David and his Team Adam friends for taking on another epic challenge in Adam’s memory. We wish them all the very best of luck.

“They are raising vital money which will progress our research into brain tumours. This research will improve the outcome for patients like Adam who are forced to fight this awful disease.”