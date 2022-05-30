The ninth Whitley Bay Carnival, which took place last Saturday, saw giant parade structures, beautifully costumed carnival club promenaders, families, artists and musicians parade through Whitley Bay.

It was produced by SALTo Arts Productions in partnership with Whitley Bay Big Local Creative Civic Change and North Tyneside Council with support from local businesses and Big Lottery Awards for All.

This year was the first time the carnival has a message and a story to tell, with a group of giant lab rats spreading the word that the Fat Cats are dangerous, caring for nothing but their profits and that we need to make them change their climate changing ways.

The parade made its way through the town centre down to the Spanish City Plaza, where there was a host of music, entertainment and rides for families.

