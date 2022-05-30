The Whitley Bay Carnival made a triumphant return.

Whitley Bay Carnival proves to be another big success

Thousands of people lined the streets of Whitley Bay to enjoy the annual Carnival.

By David Sedgwick
Monday, 30th May 2022, 12:28 pm

The ninth Whitley Bay Carnival, which took place last Saturday, saw giant parade structures, beautifully costumed carnival club promenaders, families, artists and musicians parade through Whitley Bay.

It was produced by SALTo Arts Productions in partnership with Whitley Bay Big Local Creative Civic Change and North Tyneside Council with support from local businesses and Big Lottery Awards for All.

This year was the first time the carnival has a message and a story to tell, with a group of giant lab rats spreading the word that the Fat Cats are dangerous, caring for nothing but their profits and that we need to make them change their climate changing ways.

The parade made its way through the town centre down to the Spanish City Plaza, where there was a host of music, entertainment and rides for families.

1. Whitley Bay Carnival

The carnival parade makes its way through Whitley Bay town centre.

Photo: Paul Norris

2. Whitley Bay Carnival

The theme of the Carnival was rats warning about the dangers of fat cats.

Photo: Paul Norris

3. Whitley Bay Carnival

The Queen made an appearance at the Carnival.

Photo: Paul Norris

4. Whitley Bay Carnival

One of the displays in the Carnival parade.

Photo: Paul Norris

