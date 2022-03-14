Whitley Bay Buffs donate cash to RVI burns unit

The Buffs hand over their generous donation to burns unit staff.

The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes (ROAB), more commonly known as the Buffs, raised the cash as a thank you for the hard work the unit does.

This work was recently emphasised when a Buffs member, Bro Steven Britton, suffered extensive burns to his arm, hand and feet following a chip pan fire at his home in Tynemouth.

As the Provincial Grand Primo for 2021, Bro Tommy Pringle therefore decided to dedicate his year in office to the burns unit.

The donation was handed over to the hospital ward by current Provincial Grand Primo Bro Anthony Howe, and past Provincial Grand Primo’s Bro Tommy Pringle and Bro Michael Hardingham. They also met members of the specialist team who dedicate their lives to helping people with devastating burn injuries.

As well as intense therapy and treatment, they also provide psychological support, to help victims cope with the mental trauma often associated with burns.

A spokesman for the Buffs said: “We are really proud of the work the staff do and can’t praise them enough.

"This small token of our thanks will help to buy some portable DVD players which will help distract patients during their long days, weeks, and often months of recovery.”