With help from Morpeth-based artist Suzi Firenzi, and models April and Allan Atkinson, the new photograph celebrates the beauty and strength of the North East people and coastline, whilst honouring The Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The original 1929 poster by John Littlejohns features Table Rocks north of Brown's Bay, near Cullercoats, showing several people in 1920’s swimming attire gathered around the pool.

The poster was produced by the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) to promote rail services to Whitley Bay, on display at local stations plus the East Coast Main Line including London.

Emma, from Whitley Bay, said: “We had great fun recreating the modern adaption of the poster.

"Technically it was a challenge getting people into the right places and framing the photograph as near to the original as I could get it.

"Thanks to modern technology, I was able to recreate the wonderful colours in the sky and sea.

“We replaced the main swimmer character with Her Majesty wearing a red, white and blue costume which coincidentally and appropriately for the Jubilee is what the original swimmer was wearing.