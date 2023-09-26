Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 52-year-old has made mental health a central theme of her work after being diagnosed with PTSD after a work-related incident in 2017.

She did not leave the house for months after the incident, but has since recovered to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in fine art from the University of Sunderland in 2021 and continue studying to complete her master’s in visual practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is now gallery coordinator at Breeze Creatives Moving Gallery in Sunderland.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Su's work is currently being exhibited in Sunderland. (Photo by University of Sunderland)

Su said: “I would not be able to do any of this if it had not been for the University of Sunderland and their amazing staff.

“They have supported me throughout my time here, through my BA and then my MA.

“The staff are understanding of all students but for me the support and encouragement has got me where I am today. It is not only the lecturers but also the technicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have gone from being afraid to leave the house to now coordinating a gallery and it is the university that has made this journey possible.”

Su’s job involves liaising with local artists and organising exhibitions, while she continues creating her own art in the gallery’s studio space.