White Ribbon flag raised in Northumberland in support of campaign against gender based violence
The council, and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, have been participating in 16 days of international activism against gender-based violence since November 25.
White Ribbon, an organisation that campaigns against domestic and gender-based violence, accredited the council in 2021 after it published a zero tolerance policy.
Councillor and cabinet member Wendy Pattison said: “Domestic abuse comes in many shapes and forms, and here in Northumberland there are lots of brilliant people and organisations here to support you.
“We need people in our organisations and communities to call out abusive and sexist behaviour among their friends, colleagues and communities to promote a culture of equality and respect.
“We hope that others will join us and pledge action in your workplace, school, sports club, local pubs and bars, and communities.”
Events are taking place during the 16 days to raise awareness of domestic abuse and inform people of the support available.
This follows parkrun ‘takeovers’ held last Saturday in Blyth, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Morpeth, Druridge Bay, and Hexham where runners wore orange in support of the campaign.
White Ribbon ambassador, Chief Fire Officer Graeme Binning, added: “I aspire to be a male role model, to proudly wear my white ribbon as a reminder that as a male in the fire and rescue service, violence against women in any form is unacceptable and something no one should remain silent on.
“Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service is proud to contribute in making a positive difference in changing the story.”