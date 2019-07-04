Where you can enjoy a family fun day with Elmer the Elephant in the North East this weekend
He’s the patchwork elephant inspiring an art trail across the North East – and you can spend the weekend in his company.
Elmer’s Patchwork Parade and Family Fun Day are taking place on Saturday, July 6 at Saltwell Park, and fans of all ages are being invited along to join in the festivities.
Starting at 12pm, the parade will see walkers take a special place in Elmer’s herd as they stomp a route around the park in a sponsored walk.
This will be followed by a day packed with entertainment for everyone, including funfair rides, arts and crafts and a dress-up selfie station.
The events will raise money for St Oswald’s Hospice, which is delivering the public art trail of elephant sculptures across the region later this year.
It follows on from the success of 2016’s Great North Snowdogs.
Online registration for the parade part of the day is now closed – but you can sign up in person on July 6 if you arrive at Saltwell Park and speak to the registration team before 11.30am.
Tickets are £8 per adult, £5 for children aged between four and 15; age three and under go free. Family tickets for the parade are also available for £22.
The family fun day, which is free to enjoy, is running between 10am and 4pm.
There will also be music, food stalls and the chance to decorate an Elmer the Elephant biscuit with Greggs.