Fuel prices have surged since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Where is the cheapest petrol in north Northumberland?

As petrol prices reach a record high following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we find the cheapest places to fill up your tank across north Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:49 am

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars – and prices could continue to rise.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 151.67p on Tuesday (March 1) up from 151.16p on Monday.

Take a look at the cheapest places across north Northumberland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com*

*Prices shown are the most up to date on the website. Prices not available for all filling stations.

1. Asda, Tweedmouth

Unleaded petrol at Asda, Tweedmouth, cost £1.46.7 per litre on Friday, March 4.

Photo: Google

2. Morrisons, Berwick

Unleaded petrol at Morrisons in Berwick cost 148.7p per litre on Friday, March 4.

Photo: Google

3. Tesco, Tweedmouth

Unleaded petrol at Tesco in Tweedmouth cost £1.49.9 per litre on Friday, March 3.

Photo: Google

4. Morrisons, Amble

Unleaded petrol at Morrisons, Amble, cost £1.49.9 per litre on Wednesday, March 2.

Photo: supplied

