Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars – and prices could continue to rise.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 151.67p on Tuesday (March 1) up from 151.16p on Monday.

Take a look at the cheapest places across north Northumberland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com*

*Prices shown are the most up to date on the website. Prices not available for all filling stations.

1. Asda, Tweedmouth Unleaded petrol at Asda, Tweedmouth, cost £1.46.7 per litre on Friday, March 4. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Morrisons, Berwick Unleaded petrol at Morrisons in Berwick cost 148.7p per litre on Friday, March 4. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Tesco, Tweedmouth Unleaded petrol at Tesco in Tweedmouth cost £1.49.9 per litre on Friday, March 3. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Morrisons, Amble Unleaded petrol at Morrisons, Amble, cost £1.49.9 per litre on Wednesday, March 2. Photo: supplied Photo Sales