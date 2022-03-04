Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars – and prices could continue to rise.
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 151.67p on Tuesday (March 1) up from 151.16p on Monday.
Take a look at the cheapest places across north Northumberland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com*
*Prices shown are the most up to date on the website. Prices not available for all filling stations.
