When are the UK bank holidays in 2020? We take a look at next year's long weekends
The final long weekend of the year is over, with the scorching temperatures on Monday, August 26 providing a happy end to 2019’s bank holidays.
As the three-day weekend came to an end, calls were made across the country for the Government to grant additional public holidays in England and Wales - specifically between August and Christmas - to bring us in line with other European Union countries.
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) were among those leading the calls for an additional day off, believing that UK workers should get at least 12 days of public holiday.
In England and Wales there are currently eight.
These are the 2020 bank holidays:
Wednesday, January 1: New Year’s Day
Friday, April 10: Good Friday
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Monday, April 13: Easter Monday
Friday, May 8: Early May bank holiday
Monday, May 25: Spring bank holiday
Monday, August 31: Summer bank holiday
Friday, December 25: Christmas Day
Monday, December 28: Boxing Day substitute