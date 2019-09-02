What is the weather forecast for the Great North Run 2019?
More than 50,000 runners are finalising their preparations for this weekend's Great North Run.
The 39th annual event takes place on Sunday, September 8, with competitors completing the 13.1m course between Newcastle and South Shields.
Last year's race - held at the end of an unusually hot summer - saw many seasoned runners post slower than normal times because of the sweltering heat.
So will the weather be kinder to them this year?
Experts at the Met Office estimate that runners will face a mixture of cloudy and sunny conditions when the race begins in Newcastle at 10.40am.
Crucially, temperatures are not expected to exceed 16 degrees Celsius - at least five degrees cooler than during the bulk of the 2018 race.
Related content: A mile-by-mile bluffer’s guide to completing the Great North Run
At around 12.30pm, when many runners expecting to finish around the two-hour mark will reach South Shields, temperatures are again expected to hover around 15 degrees Celsius and remain dry but cloudy.
The Met Office estimates that there is only a 5% chance of any rainfall during the race.
Wind directions are also expected to be generally in runners' favour.
Westerlies with speeds of up to 12 miles per hour will help competitors along the Heworth and Felling bypasses between miles three and just before the six mile mark and again on John Reid Road and Prince Edward Road between around miles nine and 12.
On the final mile along the coast, there are likely to be gentle cross winds.