And many more visited the “My Northumberland’ photography exhibition at the Playhouse Gallery.

The festival of arts, science and nature explored the theme of air through drama, music, poetry, dance and talks by leading experts on wind energy, air pollution and wildlife.

Highlights included the ‘The Air We Breathe’ performed by young people from four local primary schools - St Michael’s Alnwick, Hipsburn, Swansfield Park and Embleton and the Duchess’s Community High School.

There was also a sell-out concert by Northumbrian piper, Kathryn Tickell with Amy Thatcher accordionist, clog dancing, poetry and music in Rothbury and the Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Centre.

Speakers on environmental themes included Dr Laura Keast, Professor Alasdair McDonald and the RSPB’s Bethany Chamberlain, while Malcolm Green read Owl’s Gaze stories for children.

There was also an afternoon of music at The Alnwick Garden and the premier of a new song by composer Janet Wheeler performed by the Sing for the Planet Workshop choir joined by award-winning choir Voices of Hope who went on to close the festival with a delightful concert of music old and new from around the region and beyond.

Organisers, Alistair and Liz Anderson said: “We are delighted that so many people of all ages became so engaged in a wide range of artistic activity all focused on the wonders of our amazing planet, the problems of climate and biodiversity that face us and the solutions which are there to be developed if only the world could agree equitable ways forward.”

Swansfield Pupils from Swansfield Park Primary School impressed the Alnwick Garden audience with their singing.

Alistair Anderson What a Wonderful World Festival founder Alistair Anderson entertains the audience.

Speakers Speakers Alasdair McDonald, Beth Chamberlain, chairman Tom Burston and Laura Keast.

Workshop Renowned choir leader and composer Janet Wheeler held a workshop with local singers before they performed alongside award-winning choir, Voices of Hope.