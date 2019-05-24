What a difference for rescue dog Dude

The latest instalment in our weekly series dedicated to dog rescue charity SHAK.

You may remember a story we ran a couple of years ago about a German shepherd that had just come in to us having been tied to a tree.

Dude today with his new dad Nigel.

He was in an appalling state, very stressed, very thin and practically bald. Of course we never found out the story behind his mistreatment or the reason he had been discarded so ruthlessly. Instead, we just had to try and pick up the pieces.

Over time, he began to trust us, his fur started to grow back and he blossomed into the most stunning specimen, with such dark handsome features. The turnaround was truly incredible.

Once he had a full coat and gained a bit of weight, we still had other issues to solve. He was so responsive to love that I knew we could get him there, we had the time, we just needed a really special home that could cope with his anxieties. Then one day I got a phone call.

Karen and Nigel were looking for a big companion to accompany them and their two girls, a terrier and a Border collie.

Living on a small holding, there is loads of space and activity to keep a dog occupied. With all of his worries, it just seemed perfect for Dude.

Weeks of introductions and socialisation followed, with everyone involved working really hard to make sure we didn’t put him under pressure, yet Dude just seemed to know what was going on, he knew this was his chance and he was absolutely amazing.

Eventually it was time for him to make the move and go home.

Another huge change for him, but one that would be so worthwhile.

Once again Karen and Nigel have shown great patience in understanding the transitional period, by being so supportive and dedicated. They concentrated all their efforts in settling him in. I couldn’t have asked for anything more for him.

I went to visit Dude a week or so into his new life and to see him so happy was incredible.

I watched to see if he was more of a ‘daddy’s boy’ than ‘mammy’s boy’ or vice versa, but it was clear to see that he just adored them both as much as each other, whilst the adoration clearly ran both ways.

He has come on so much since he arrived looking as if he was close to death, the videos I receive of him running free and happy often bring me close to tears.

We are allso proud of him and so grateful to his new mam and dad!

I’d also like to thank everybody who has donated to our new food store appeal.

The response has been incredible with £1,200 of our £2,000 target being donated in the first week alone.

Please keep sharing and donating by one of the following:

A cheque made payable to SHAK (please write food store on the back) and posted to SHAK HQ Greenwell Road, Alnwick NE66 1HB;

Via PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/shaksanctuary (again, please mark your donation food store);

Or by drop funds into the SHAK Shop at 12 Bowes Street, Blyth NE24 1BD;

Our dogs have had such bad starts in life, they deserve the best we can do for them.

Thank you in advance.