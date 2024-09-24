The attractions included giant bubbles blown by the Bubble Whisperer, a re-enactment of marauding Viking raids, games from the Pony Club’s junior riders, and displays of falconry.

More than 115 classic cars, the dog show and entries to the Make, Bake and Grow industrial, arts and crafts, and flower, vegetable, fruit and produce classes were also enticing viewing.

The Perpetual Whalton Maple Bowl for the most points won in the industrial classes was awarded to Pat Grix. Guy Young won the Gardening Club’s Joan Goddard Cup. The Thomas Grieve Cup for the most points prizes in the vegetable, fruit and produce classes went to Keith Bissett and the Fred Law Memorial Cup was awarded to Irene Bruce.

Many local tradespeople had stalls in the marquee and on the fields. Robson and Cowan donated a wheelbarrow that Whalton CofE Primary School’s children, parents and friends filled with goodies – raffling the entirety as one prize.

A range of attractive prizes for the main raffle were generously donated by Northumberland businesses including Beacon Hill Spa, The Beresford Arms, Tallantyre of Morpeth and The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei.

An exhibition of wildlife and landscape photography by Espley resident Rob Jordan filled the church along with music from Northumbrian Pipers, Robson’s Choice. The Ponteland Community Windband, the Teddy King Big Band, and Michaela Lawton, were energetic and engaging musicians.

The show raises essential funds for Whalton Village Hall, Whalton Primary School and Whalton Church.

1 . Whalton Village Show 2024 1 Hexham MP Joe Morris and two Whalton WI members pictured during the show. Photo: Whalton Village Show team Photo Sales

2 . Whalton Village Show 2024 2 One of the dog show winners. Photo: Fiona Harrower Photo Sales

3 . Whalton Village Show 2024 3 Roost stall. Photo: Whalton Village Show team Photo Sales

4 . Whalton Village Show 2024 4 Industrial and flowers and the wheelbarrow winners. Photo: Whalton Village Show team Photo Sales