A Tyneside veterinary practice has undergone improvements to help anxious cats and dogs, and owners who are grieving the loss of a pet.

Westway Vets in Howdon, Wallsend, has doubled in size to create an extra consult room, a space for bereaved owners, and new facilities for team members.

The expansion has enabled them to create separate cat and dog facilities, including an operating theatre and cattery where feline patients are away from dogs so they feel less anxious.

The new consult room is being used for dog behaviour consultations to support owners whose pets are anxious, fearful of other dogs or have noise phobia.

Vet, Mandy Hood in the new consult room. (Photo: Martin Avery)

The room is also being used to support owners having their pets put to sleep so they can say goodbye in the comfort of a quiet room.

The waiting room has been kitted out with yoga mats for the comfort of dogs with arthritis, calming pheromones to reduce anxiety and toys to make the experience of visiting the vets more fun.

Thanks to these improvements, the branch now has Dog-Friendly Clinic status - a collaboration between the Dogs Trust and the British Veterinary Behaviour Association.

Vet Mandy Hood, who has a second degree in animal welfare and behaviour, said: “Our clients tell us the experience of coming to the practice is now less stressful for themselves and their pets.

Owner Allan Wright and veterinary nurse Rebecca Lawrence in the new bereavement room. (Photo: Martin Avery)

“We are giving special consideration to pets that struggle visiting a practice and cats can come in without feeling stressed by the presence of dogs.

“If they’re in a less stressful environment, they’re easier for our vets and nurses to handle so they can take blood samples and examine them thoroughly.”

Vet nurse Rebecca Lawrence, who was behind the creation of a bereavement room, added: “It’s a privilege to support owners with their final journey with their beloved pets. I have always wanted a quiet space to carry out their final goodbyes, away from the hustle and bustle of the waiting room.

“Losing a pet is truly heartbreaking. This consulting room gives the family space to come to terms with the loss, grieve and say their final goodbyes, and we are able to make it as peaceful as possible.”