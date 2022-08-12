Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project – named Operation Soteria Bluestone – aims to enhance outcomes for victims and bring about meaningful change in how investigations are carried out.

Detective Chief Superintendent Deborah Alderson of Northumbria Police, who is the force’s safeguarding lead, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to help shape national best practice, bring about meaningful change for victims and further show that rapes and serious sexual offences will not be tolerated.

“Working alongside our partners, we have to ensure we continue to evolve and adapt in order to offer the best possible support to victims and secure best outcomes.

“By looking to continually improve, we can also tighten our grip on offenders and raise awareness to help prevent these types of crimes from happening.

“A big part of this process is also about increasingly listening to victims of all ages, genders and backgrounds.

“We are proud to be one of the latest forces to join Operation Soteria Bluestone and our dedicated detectives, who want to make a real difference to people’s lives, are determined to ensure victims are kept at the heart of what we do.”

Initially launched as a pilot scheme by Avon and Somerset back in 2021, the Home Office funded project brought together police, academics, policy leads, victims and charities, and will set about creating a new national standard for police forces.