Welly-wanging for a good cause
A charity welly-wanging contest is being held in Longhoughton.
The event has been organised by recently-formed Squelch, which teams transparent wellies with colourful socks so youngsters can sport a host of different looks.
It is collaborating with Yorkshire Cancer Research for the event at Longhoughton Community Sports Centre on Thursday, August 1 at 10am.
Squelch director Amanda Wooldridge said: “It should be good fun. I hope lots of people will come along to have a go and we can raise money for a good cause.”
There will also be balloons, delicious cupcakes from The Farm Bakery and lots of fun.
Amanda founded Squelch because her young children, who love their welly boots and wear them all the time, got bored with wearing the same pair all year round. She came up with a playful concept which would give kids a different looking welly from the same welly.
If you would like to take part please visit www.yorkshirecancerreasearch.org.uk