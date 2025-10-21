The new owners of a well-known pub in Morpeth have provided a reopening update.

Last month, previous owner Philippa Waldie announced that after 18 years, her time at the establishment in High Church has come to an end and that Ally and Steve Dunn were taking it over.

The initial plan was to reopen on October 8, but Ally and Steve explained this week in a post on The Sun Inn Facebook page that there has been a delay as they only received access to the building, the keys and the Facebook account last Friday (October 17) – however, since then, they have been “working tirelessly behind the scenes to get everything sorted and ready for you all”.

They also said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to be opening this famous Morpeth pub once again.

The Sun Inn pub in Morpeth.

“We are hoping to make it a warm and welcoming place for all its old regulars and welcoming new guests.

“We’d also like to introduce Gerda, our new general manager, who will be helping us run the pub day-to-day and make sure every visit feels special.

“We truly appreciate your patience and support while we make sure everything is just right. You’ll be hearing from us again within the next couple of days with an update – including the official reopening date.”

The post last month by Philippa also included the following: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to every single customer and member of staff who has supported us through all the highs (and the occasional low!).”