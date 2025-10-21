The new owners of a well-known pub in Morpeth are welcoming people back – and new customers – after reopening it today (Wednesday).

Last month, previous owner Philippa Waldie announced that after 18 years, her time at the establishment in High Church has come to an end and that Ally and Steve Dunn were taking it over.

The initial plan was to reopen on October 8, but Ally and Steve explained this week in a post on The Sun Inn Facebook page on Monday that there has been a delay as they only received access to the building, the keys and the Facebook account last Friday (October 17) – however, since then, they have been “working tirelessly behind the scenes to get everything sorted and ready for you all”.

And that was certainly the case as a further update on Tuesday announced today’s reopening (from noon).

The Sun Inn pub in Morpeth.

The post also included the following: “Our menus have been refreshed with some new additions, while keeping some of the much-loved favourites you’ve always enjoyed.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our doors once again. Whether it’s for a quiet pint, a hearty meal, or a catch-up with friends, your local is ready to serve you once more.”