Well-known Morpeth lawyer marks 50 years as a qualified solicitor
Qualifying in June 1975, he served his Articles with J W Mitchell Dodds at its Newcastle office and then started working in its Morpeth office.
Mr Auld said: “Richard Tocher and I set up our own firm in 1978, known as Tocher Auld, and in 1990 with my late wife Lynn, we formed David Auld & Co.
“Lynn and I worked together for 35 years. Throughout my career, I have dealt with most areas of law. Every day of my working life was different.
“It has been a privilege to have been a solicitor in my home town for so many years.”
Current managing partner of David Auld & Co, David Bawn, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with David, who is a Morpethian to his fingertips. I have learned a lot from his wisdom over the years.
“The firm is proud to mark this amazing milestone with David.”