David Auld & Co has announced that David Auld has reached the landmark of 50 years serving the people of Morpeth as a qualified solicitor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Qualifying in June 1975, he served his Articles with J W Mitchell Dodds at its Newcastle office and then started working in its Morpeth office.

Mr Auld said: “Richard Tocher and I set up our own firm in 1978, known as Tocher Auld, and in 1990 with my late wife Lynn, we formed David Auld & Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lynn and I worked together for 35 years. Throughout my career, I have dealt with most areas of law. Every day of my working life was different.

David Auld.

“It has been a privilege to have been a solicitor in my home town for so many years.”

Current managing partner of David Auld & Co, David Bawn, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with David, who is a Morpethian to his fingertips. I have learned a lot from his wisdom over the years.

“The firm is proud to mark this amazing milestone with David.”