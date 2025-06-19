Well-known Morpeth lawyer marks 50 years as a qualified solicitor

By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Jun 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 11:54 BST
David Auld & Co has announced that David Auld has reached the landmark of 50 years serving the people of Morpeth as a qualified solicitor.

Qualifying in June 1975, he served his Articles with J W Mitchell Dodds at its Newcastle office and then started working in its Morpeth office.

Mr Auld said: “Richard Tocher and I set up our own firm in 1978, known as Tocher Auld, and in 1990 with my late wife Lynn, we formed David Auld & Co.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Lynn and I worked together for 35 years. Throughout my career, I have dealt with most areas of law. Every day of my working life was different.

David Auld.placeholder image
David Auld.

“It has been a privilege to have been a solicitor in my home town for so many years.”

Current managing partner of David Auld & Co, David Bawn, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with David, who is a Morpethian to his fingertips. I have learned a lot from his wisdom over the years.

“The firm is proud to mark this amazing milestone with David.”

Related topics:MorpethNewcastleDavid Bawn
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice