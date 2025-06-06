Well-attended service to mark Holy Trinity First School's 300th anniversary
The church was filled with worship, music, fun and laughter along with reflection as those in attendance learned from the children about the history of the school – including some amusing anecdotes.
Rev Lee Taylor, Vicar of Berwick, set the tone for the service, the Bishop of Berwick brought a balloon and there was definitely a hint of Jaws and other seaside music coming from the organ.
Following the service, members of the congregation were invited to stay for refreshments and view the exhibition set up with the help of archivist Linda Bankier of the Berwick Record Office.
The children, meanwhile, returned to school to enjoy a well-deserved picnic and games courtesy of the PTA.
