Picture taken during the 300th anniversary service of Holy Trinity First School.

Pupils, staff and governors were joined by county and town representatives, along with members of Berwick Parish Church, for the 300th anniversary service of Holy Trinity First School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The church was filled with worship, music, fun and laughter along with reflection as those in attendance learned from the children about the history of the school – including some amusing anecdotes.

Rev Lee Taylor, Vicar of Berwick, set the tone for the service, the Bishop of Berwick brought a balloon and there was definitely a hint of Jaws and other seaside music coming from the organ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the service, members of the congregation were invited to stay for refreshments and view the exhibition set up with the help of archivist Linda Bankier of the Berwick Record Office.

The children, meanwhile, returned to school to enjoy a well-deserved picnic and games courtesy of the PTA.