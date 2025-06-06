Well-attended service to mark Holy Trinity First School's 300th anniversary

By News Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:15 BST
Picture taken during the 300th anniversary service of Holy Trinity First School.Picture taken during the 300th anniversary service of Holy Trinity First School.
Picture taken during the 300th anniversary service of Holy Trinity First School.
Pupils, staff and governors were joined by county and town representatives, along with members of Berwick Parish Church, for the 300th anniversary service of Holy Trinity First School.

The church was filled with worship, music, fun and laughter along with reflection as those in attendance learned from the children about the history of the school – including some amusing anecdotes.

Rev Lee Taylor, Vicar of Berwick, set the tone for the service, the Bishop of Berwick brought a balloon and there was definitely a hint of Jaws and other seaside music coming from the organ.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the service, members of the congregation were invited to stay for refreshments and view the exhibition set up with the help of archivist Linda Bankier of the Berwick Record Office.

The children, meanwhile, returned to school to enjoy a well-deserved picnic and games courtesy of the PTA.

Related topics:Berwick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice