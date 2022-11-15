Newcastle Building Society’s Community Fund at the Community Foundation has announced its latest recipients. Among them is the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, known locally as Berwick Cancer Cars.

Berwick Cancer Cars chairman Andrew Smith said: “We are grateful for this funding as £3,000 for us as a charity is a huge donation and will help us continue our much-needed cancer care transport services to get our clients from the Berwick and District area to their treatments in Newcastle, Edinburgh, the Borders and further afield.

“Newcastle Building Society has always been a great friend to us through the staff at Berwick and to be included in this major grant distribution is very humbling.”

Members of the Berwick Cancer Cars team. Picture by Sarah Jamieson (Pictorial Photography).