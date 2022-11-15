Welcome funding boost for Berwick Cancer Cars
A building society’s autumn bonus for good causes includes £3,000 for a well-known Berwick charity.
Newcastle Building Society’s Community Fund at the Community Foundation has announced its latest recipients. Among them is the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, known locally as Berwick Cancer Cars.
Berwick Cancer Cars chairman Andrew Smith said: “We are grateful for this funding as £3,000 for us as a charity is a huge donation and will help us continue our much-needed cancer care transport services to get our clients from the Berwick and District area to their treatments in Newcastle, Edinburgh, the Borders and further afield.
“Newcastle Building Society has always been a great friend to us through the staff at Berwick and to be included in this major grant distribution is very humbling.”
Andrew Haigh, Newcastle Building Society’s chief executive officer, said: “We’re committed to supporting the charities which are doing so much to help the people and families in our region as they tackle some really difficult issues.”