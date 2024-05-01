Weight loss groups in Northumberland donate clothes they have slimmed out of to Cancer Research UK
Members of Slimming World groups in Blyth, Holywell, and Cramlington donated 255 bags of clothes that no longer fit to Cancer Research UK last month.
Each bag is worth around £25 when its items are sold in charity shops, meaning the donations could raise well over £6,000.
Leanne Mavin-Brennand, who manages the Slimming World groups in the area, said: “Myself, Jill, Nicola, and Fi would like to say a huge thank you on behalf of Slimming World to all of our wonderful members for their generous donations.
“We were delighted with the overwhelming support for the Clothes Throw appeal. Cancer Research UK is such a worthy cause.
“Cancer will have touched everyone’s life in some way and it is a privilege to be able to raise such a huge amount of money for the charity with the help of our Slimming World members yet again this year.”
