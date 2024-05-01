Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of Slimming World groups in Blyth, Holywell, and Cramlington donated 255 bags of clothes that no longer fit to Cancer Research UK last month.

Each bag is worth around £25 when its items are sold in charity shops, meaning the donations could raise well over £6,000.

Leanne Mavin-Brennand, who manages the Slimming World groups in the area, said: “Myself, Jill, Nicola, and Fi would like to say a huge thank you on behalf of Slimming World to all of our wonderful members for their generous donations.

From left, Slimming World consultants Leanne Mavin-Brennand, Jill Heslop, and Fi Warren with the donated clothes. (Photo by Leanne Mavin-Brennand)

“We were delighted with the overwhelming support for the Clothes Throw appeal. Cancer Research UK is such a worthy cause.