Clockwise from top left: Adele tribute act Karen Kennedy; Harry Baker Cresswell outside Preston Tower, near Chathill; and the Queen tribute show tops the bill on Saturday, August 19.

The Baker Cresswell family, which has owned the Preston Tower estate near Chathill since 1862, is keen to throw open the gates to the medieval fortress to welcome a whole new audience.

They want to make the most of the spectacular beauty and rich, dramatic history of the pele tower and expand the offering for weddings, private hire and public events.

To get the ball rolling, a showcase weekend will be held on August 20-21, with a family fun day on the Saturday, followed by a killer Queen tribute concert in the evening.

Martin the Magician entertains the bride and groom.

And to cap the celebration, future brides and grooms will be invited along on the Sunday, from 11am, as the spotlight falls on weddings.

Crammed into the Saturday afternoon, from midday until 5pm, will be entertainment in the form of Martin the Magician’s spellbinding show, JK's Bouncy Bonanza and festival games, plus live music from Karen Kennedy, an Adele tribute act; acoustic rock hits by The Richard Kain Band; and Jason King with his unique blend of swing, soul and party hits.

There will be a fully licensed bar and soft drinks, street food village and artisan ice-cream. On-site car parking will be available.

Tickets, available online at Eventbrite.com, cost £10 for adults and £5 for children, plus booking fees. Under twos go free and discounted family tickets are available.

Looking down from the top of Preston Tower to tipis all set for a wedding.

From 7pm, the Tower will be transformed into a concert venue for Freddie fans as We Are Champion, a Queen tribute show, hits the stage, after a support act and DJ.

The street food village and bar will be serving up treats, and tickets cost £15 (plus booking fee at Eventbrite.com), including one free drink voucher.

Harry Baker Cresswell said: "Preston Tower, as a venue, has so much to offer and we want more people to experience its majesty and historical atmosphere. We are especially keen to show couples how we can host their idyllic wedding in the grounds of what is widely considered one of the most impressive examples of medieval stonework in England".

The fortified Preston Tower was constructed between 1392 and 1399 during a time of conflict between England and Scotland.

In the early 15th century, the pele tower was one of 78 similar structures located in Northumberland. Among the several owners over the years was Sir Guishcard Harbottle, who died in battle against James IV's forces during the Battle of Flodden in 1513, an event that paved the way for Mary, Queen of Scots’ ascension to the Scottish throne.

Visitors these days are welcome to explore the impressive pele tower, including a guard room and prison on the ground floor, and the Flodden room, on the second floor, which features information about the Battle of Flodden and excerpts from Border history and ballads.