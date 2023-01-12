A public notice has been issued by Northumberland County Council stating that the local authority intends to make an order to prohibit its use for a number of hours each day from Monday to Friday that would run from January 20 to April 20 – although with some notices, the works are completed before the official end date.

The closure has been requested by Story Contracting Ltd ‘in the interests of public safety to facilitate masonry repair works to the Royal Border Bridge’.

The company is carrying out the multi-million-pound repairs of all 28 arches of the Grade I listed bridge on behalf of Network Rail.

Engineers repairing the Royal Border Bridge using a rope access system.

It was announced in November that the project would be extended until spring 2023 as it was decided to to carry out even more repairs than originally planned, although teams have used a rope access system to save time and money.

The council notice, issued today (Thursday, January 12), also states: ‘Although there is no alternative route, the path will only be closed when the works are in place.

‘Works are currently scheduled for Mondays to Thursdays 9am to 11am and 1pm to 4pm, and Fridays 9am to 11am and 1pm to 2.30pm.’

Coun Catherine Seymour, county councillor for Berwick North, said: “We were hoping that the footpath could remain open throughout, but due to the risk and safety of the community we will have to grin and bear it whilst closed and the work is being done.

