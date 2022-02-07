‘We need to go for this’ - councillor calls for Berwick Great British Railways home bid

Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill and a section of Berwick Railway Station.

The Government wants Great British Railways (GBR), which will manage the country's rail infrastructure and set timetables and ticket prices, to be based outside London.

The competition to find its new home officially opened this week, with towns and cities across England, Wales and Scotland invited to apply.

Applications will be measured against six criteria – alignment to levelling up objectives, connected and easy to get to, opportunities for GBR, railway heritage and links to the network, value for money and public support.

Berwick East councillor Georgina Hill, who believes that Berwick would be ideal for the new GBR headquarters, said: “Berwick is the most northerly town in England and should be one of the places right at the heart of the Government’s levelling up thinking.

“We are on the main east coast route and have one of the most iconic stretches of railway – over the River Tweed across the Stephenson Bridge.

“The immediate reaction from residents was extremely positive and people are agreeing that we need to go for this.”

She added that she will be asking colleagues at the county council and the Berwick MP to support an application.