'We are very proud of you' - Theresa May says Lionesses 'inspired millions' as England lose to USA in World Cup semi final
The Prime Minister has praised England’s women for their performance in the World Cup after the Lionesses were knocked out of the competition’s semi-final stages by the USA.
The final score was 2-1, with England having a goal disallowed by VAR. Captain Steph Houghton, who also captains Manchester City, missed a penalty just minutes from full-time.
Sending her message of support to the team and manager Phil Neville, along with the rest of the nation, the Prime Minister said: “Commiserations to the Lonesses tonight.
“Know that you have inspired millions with how you’ve played on the field as well as how you’ve conducted yourselves off it. We are very proud of you.”
And it was a sentiment shared by many others across the footballing world and beyond, with celebs and supporters alike taking to social media to share their pride in the Lionesses.
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford praised the squad for an “incredible tournament”, while Gary Lineker added: “You did us proud. Well played.”
Lucy Bronze and Lucy Staniforth, who both attended school in Alnwick, were part of the nation’s World Cup squad. The pair previously played together at Sunderland.
Bronze now plays for Olympique Lyonnais while Staniforth is at Birmingham City.
The team added on its official Twitter account @Lionesses: “To those who have recently fallen in love with our Lionesses and to those who have been here since the beginning. Your support means the world.
“This thing that is happening, doesn’t end here. Thank you.”