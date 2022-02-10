‘We are hoping for a miracle’

Ryan Renton in hospital.

An online fundraising page in aid of Ryan Renton set-up by his girlfriend Beth Drummond has revealed that his family and friends have been faced with the reality of the UK and the NHS having no other treatment options left him, apart from some chemotherapy to buy him some time.

Research has found potential treatments in three countries, although to cover the costs involved over a period of months they have set an estimated target of £500,000 and combined with getting the green light to be part of a trial, his mother has admitted that they “are hoping for a miracle”.

However, more than £38,000 has been raised via the page by Thursday lunchtime just six days after it was launched and contact has been made with organisations to see if they can help.

Ryan Renton with his girlfriend Beth Drummond in Newcastle in November.

Ryan played for junior football teams at Tweedmouth Amateurs from the age of five and progressed to the senior side at the age of 16.

He could no longer play after being diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) – a rare form of blood cancer – aged 19 in 2015.

The former Berwick High School/Berwick Academy student went into remission in 2016, but the cancer returned in 2019. And after responding well to treatment in the months that followed, doctors in summer 2020 found that his cancer had progressed to Richter's syndrome – an extremely rare complication with CLL.

A bone marrow transplant took place in January 2021, but the lymphoma returned in August.

The Renton family (including his parents Brian and Tracy and sister Stacy), who live in the Newfields area of Berwick, and his friends were hopeful that the CAR T-cell therapy he had in the autumn would have a positive effect on his condition. He also had some radiotherapy before Christmas.

But he became unwell a couple of weeks ago and subsequent scans at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle showed that his lymphoma had relapsed again.

Tracy said: “It was devastating news, but we all agreed that we couldn’t sit back and do nothing and so we have contacted doctors from lots of countries.

“We have identified options in the USA, Spain and Israel, and hopefully Ryan will be eligible for one of these trials. The next stage is the Freeman providing them with his medical information.

“We know the costs involved with this, including the various expenses, will be huge and for everything to fall into place we are hoping for a miracle.

“We have contacted football clubs and charities as well and we are waiting to hear back from them.

“The amount donated so far is unbelievable and we know that many donations have come from people in the Berwick community.

“We are also grateful to all those who have organised fundraisers for Ryan – it all helps.”