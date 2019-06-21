'We are facing the mass extinction of countless, amazing species': Wildlife charity campaigner lobbies MPs at Westminster
The vice chairman of Northumberland Wildlife Trust travelled to Parliament to call on MPs to secure ambitious new laws which will halt nature’s decline and secure the recovery of wildlife.
Graham Gill was in Westminster where he joined more than 14,000 people from across the country – from school children, young people and wildlife volunteers to farmers, councillors and doctors - urging MPs to back immediate action for wildlife and climate change.
The organisers of The Time is Now mass lobby called on politicians to ensure the upcoming environment bill includes ambitious targets for wildlife and a legally-binding Nature Recovery Network.
It also called on politicians to support immediate measures aimed at achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions, following the Government announcement that it will set in law a target to achieve this by 2050.
Graham, who was the Forestry Commission's forest district manager at Kielder as well as a trustee and latterly vice-chairman of Northumberland Wildlife Trust, said: “We are facing the mass extinction of countless, amazing species, which future generations will never have the chance to marvel at.
“According to leading climate experts, we have just 12 years to do something about climate change before it becomes irreversible.”
The event was organised by campaign groups The Climate Coalition and Greener UK.
Chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, Stephanie Hilborne OBE, said: “The thousands of people coming together for the mass lobby are a small fraction of the millions who are crying out for government leadership on nature’s recovery. An ambitious Environment Act is desperately needed.
“This must establish a law requiring maps and plans to be drawn up to restore our rivers, towns and countryside to life, and funding must be directed towards this.
“Only this will reverse the catastrophic declines in the abundance of wildlife. Only this can ensure vast areas of our towns, cities and countryside come back to life.
“Urgent action is needed for a wilder future. The time is now.”