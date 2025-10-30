A Northumberland author is in the running to win Waterstone’s Book of the Year.

Each year, Waterstones booksellers are called on to nominate an outstanding book of any genre that they particularly enjoyed recommending to readers over the previous year.

Alice with a Why, a children’s book by Anna James who grew up in Ponteland, is among the titles shortlisted for this year’s award.

The book is a reimagining of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, as the granddaughter of the original Alice receives an invitation to explore Lewis Carroll's magical world herself.

Anna James, author of Alice with a Why, is in the running for Waterstones Book of the Year. (Photo: Jack Wrighton)

Now living in London, Anna is the acclaimed author of the Pages and Co. series, and was Book News Editor at The Bookseller, Literary Editor of Elle UK, and has written for The Pool, The LA Times, The Financial Times and The Independent.

She hosts literary events and panels and is the co-founder and host of the London YA Salon. She was shortlisted for the Kim Scott Walwyn Award for Women in Publishing, 2015, and the London Book Fair Trailblazers Award, 2016.

“I am so thrilled that Alice With a Why has been shortlisted for Book of the Year,” Anna revealed.

“Waterstones are such amazing champions for books all year round, and I am so grateful for all the incredibly creative, beautiful displays for the book over the summer and the booksellers who have been putting it into readers hands.”

The Waterstones Book Of The Year is a much-coveted award, with a list of previous successful winners such as: Philip Pullman, Maggie O’Farrell, Charlie Mackesy, Paul McCartney and Katherine Rundell.

Two previous winners also went on to become Christmas Number One bestsellers in the UK.

Bea Carvalho, Waterstones Head of Books added: “We are thrilled to announce the shortlist for Waterstones Book of the Year 2025, as voted for by booksellers.

“These 15 titles represent a fantastic year for publishing across genres, with books which define current trends and spearhead new ones.

“Here our booksellers champion authors at the height of dazzling careers, and long-awaited books which arrived with fanfare, alongside astonishingly exciting new voices and word of mouth smash-hits.”