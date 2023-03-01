Watercolours by trailblazing 18th century Northumberland artist and scientist to go on show

The Lady Tankerville exhibition at County Hall in Morpeth, shines a light on the work of Emma, 4th Countess of Tankerville, (1752 -1836) and her leading role in 18th century botanical research.

Researched and curated by June Watson, Doctoral Candidate, at Northumbria University, the exhibition harks back to an era when women were treated as little more than adornments and chattels.

As horticulture was deemed an acceptable pastime for women Lady Tankerville found an outlet for her curious mind by working behind the scenes as a botanist and ‘secret’ scientist.

June Watson at the Lady Tankerville exhibition.

Recently discovered reports on the reverse of her illustrations describe everything from the potential medical uses of the plants to their suitability for textile dyes for commercial use.

As a forerunner to the modern-day feminist, she was seen to pose a threat to the establishment but despite making a substantial contribution to 18th century science she was later airbrushed from history.

Emma spent much of her married life at Chillingham Castle and at Walton on Thames in Surrey from where she travelled to Madeira to create the drawings on show at Northumberland County Council's headquarters until March 31.

June said: “It is obvious that her botanical drawings were a labour of love. This was a time when women weren’t allowed to attend university but Lady Tankerville was determined and found a way to share what she learned through her networks and connections.

“I feel privileged to be the person to do this work and help gain such a pioneer the acknowledgement she deserves.”

Councillor Jeff Watson, Northumberland County Council cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries, said: ”This painstaking research has ensured that Lady Tankerville’s legacy will live on after being hidden away and ignored for so long.

“I believe our residents will be interested to see the paintings – which are astonishingly detailed and beautiful – and to learn more about one of Northumberland’s true visionaries.”

June’s in-depth research into Lady Tankerville and her family was supported by Northumberland Archives at Woodhorn, Ashington, where an extensive collection of the family’s papers has been held since the 1970s, and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

The Royal Botanic Garden, Kew has owned the full Tankerville collection of 648 botanical illustrations since 1932. They are held in a special temperature-controlled room due to their condition. Kew hopes the exhibition will raise awareness of the need to acquire funds for their conservation.

She will also talk about her work at County Hall on Friday, March 3 (2pm to 3pm); Tuesday, March 21 (1pm to 2pm) and Monday, March 27 (2pm to 3pm). The exhibition runs until March 31.

June has previously curated exhibitions on the Countess of Tankerville at The Alnwick Garden and the Queen’s Hall Arts Centre in Hexham.